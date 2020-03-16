Quarantainment: THICK destroy dense mansplainers on ‘5 Years Behind’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

THICK’s just-released EP 5 Years Behind is nearly guaranteed to make your eye twitch — not because anything’s out of tune, but because their track “Mansplain” is almost too on the nose for comfort.

“Yeah, girl bands are really in right now,” a mystery man deadpans on the track, followed by an onslaught of other ignorant and backhanded compliments that women musicians have heard ad nauseam:

“Yeah, I wouldn’t really recommend a Fender to a woman but…”

“You gals on the list?“

“Are those your boyfriend’s drums?”

It’s a harsh starting point for a track, and the Brooklyn trio just take things higher for the rest of their raucous EP.

“Do you think they’d be this successful if they were men?” ponders another onlooker on “Mansplain.” Nope, because only women can tell tales of bullshit like this.

Listen to 5 Years Behind below, and get into the “Mansplain” video as well.