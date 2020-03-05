SXSW announces a fully stacked 2020 comedy festival lineup

With stand-up and live podcasts galore, Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr and many more are slated to bring the funny to Austin

South-by-Southwest’s annual takeover of Austin is just around the corner, and in the event that you’re attending and didn’t already have enough planned to fill your calendar, the comedy lineup has been announced. Aaaaaaand it’s pretty stacked.

With an announcement dropping on Wednesday (March 4), the eclectic music and arts festival, taking place March 13 thrugh 22, has enlisted a cavalcade of comedy power to provide comedic relief in some way, shape or form to the city of Austin. The list includes, but certainly is not limited to, Judd Apatow, Bill Burr, Hannibal Buress, Robert Kelly, Samantha Bee, Bob Odenkirk, Liza Treyger and Doug Benson.

In addition to a plethora of stand-up, TV premieres like Adult Swim’s Three Busy Zebras, and live podcasts like James Adomian’s The Underculture, Upright Citizen Brigade founder Matt Besser’s improv4humans and a two-night stint of National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast to celebrate the publication’s 50th anniversary, there will also be a number of panels and conferences to check out, like Samantha Bee’s Comedians on Panel Drinking Cocktails, and Bob Odenkirk’s Hoboken Squat Cobbler: A Better Call Saul Conversation with show creator, Vince Gilligan.

Click here to check out the full SXSW Comedy Festival lineup and schedule.