Julia Bhatt drops a twang and a bang on fiery new jam ‘I’m Cool’

Real talk: What were you doing in the weeks after your 18th birthday? If you’re Julia Bhatt, you’re graduating high school, getting ready join Mutlu’s The Good Trouble Tour, and dropping a psychedelic, ’90s-infused lyric video for her genre-bending alt-pop jam “I’m Cool.” Not a bad look for the Boston-born, Miami raised artist. Some might even say it’s super cool. “Everyone’s cool,” Bhatt tells Earmilk. “There’s no need to pretend like you’re superhuman to be cool. Crying and going through rough times doesn’t make you any less cool.” God advice from the teenager, and wisdom that applies to people of any age. Peep the video below.