Jailhouse Devilock: ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ to be released in April

Glenn Danzig’s long-awaited Elvis era is finally upon us. The infamous punk and metal singer announced this week that his recorded collection of Elvis covers, appropriately titled Danzig Sings Elvis, will be released on April 17.

To celebrate the occasion, Danzig will soon announce two intimate, Vegas-style shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, both set for late April. “These will be small intimate seated performances as Danzig wants to try to capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere for these 2 special shows,” reads a statement posted on his Facebook.

An assumed cover art graphic, also posted to social media and shown below, suggests that Elvis songs “Is It So Strange”, “Loving Arms”, and “One Night” will be included on the album.

Danzig has long been outspoken for his love of Elvis, and covered “Trouble” on 1993’s Thrall-Demonsweatlive EP. He often mimicked the singer on stage and in recordings, going way back to Misfits’ Legacy of Brutality closer “American Nightmare”

“Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and ‘Jailhouse Rock’ came on with Elvis. I was, like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”

Later this summer, Danzig will re-assume regular form and headline Psycho Las Vegas, performing Danzig II: Lucifuge in its entirety as part of the record’s 30th anniversary. Check the full lineup below.