In MusicPhoto Gallery

Photo Gallery: Wolf Parade and Jo Passed live in Boston

By John Hutchingson
 
 

Editor’s Note: Wolf Parade are no strangers to delivering the musical goods, but last month’s Thin Mind album takes the collaborative Canadian group to another level entirely. With certified jams like “Against The Day,” “Under Glass,” and the epic “Julia Take Your Man Home,” the album has a razor sharp focus throughout is 10 tracks, and more than half were on full sonic display as Wolf Parade played The Paradise Rock Club on Sunday night (February 23). Spencer Krug, Dan Boeckner, and Arlen Thompson were in fine form, and Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was inside the ‘Dise to capture visuals of their performance, as well as opener Jo Passed. Scan through his full gallery below.

