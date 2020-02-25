Joe Rogan announces ‘Sacred Clown’ tour, including Boston date

The comedian and podcast host brings his first full arena tour to TD Garden this October

It’s been two years since Joe Rogan made his way to Boston to shoot his latest special at The Wilbur. Well, now he’s coming back, and setting up shop in the biggest room the city has to offer.

Per an announcement today (February 25), the pop culture lightning rod and stand-up comedian is set to bring his Sacred Clown tour to theaters and arenas all over the country this summer and fall, and will be touching down at TD Garden on Saturday, October 10.

While this isn’t the first taste Rogan has had of an arena setting, having joined Dave Chappelle in various spots around the country in the past, it will be the first time he’s performed at TD Garden.

Artist and promoter pre-sales start Wednesday (February 26) at noon EST, and a Ticketmaster/TD Garden pre-sale starts Thursday (February 27) at 10 a.m. EST before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (February 28) at 9 am. .EST

JOE ROGAN: THE SACRED CLOWN TOUR :: Saturday, October 10 at TD Garden, 100 Legends Way in Boston, MA :: 8 p.m., $45 to $100.50 :: Advance tickets