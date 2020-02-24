Photo Gallery: The Used and Dragged Under live in Phoenix

Everyone’s favorite emo band The Used finished up their 20-date 2020 tour Saturday night (February 22) at The Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix, with support from Seattle punk rock band Dragged Under. This tour took them to some of the smallest rooms they’ve played in nearly a decade, to bring some of their biggest fans an intimate and up-close experience. Tickets went fast. Being the last night of the tour, the band promised to play all the songs they wanted to hear, which included frontman Bert McCracken serenading himself with a few-days-early “Happy Birthday.” Arguably one of the more influential bands of the last 20 years, The Used show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Their eighth studio album Heartwork is to be released April 24, their first release via producer John Feldmann’s Big Noise label. Check out images from Saturday night’s show below.