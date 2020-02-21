Peterborough’s The Thing in the Spring unveils details for 13th edition

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

If good things come in threes, that old adage must apply to music festival news, too. After receiving the lineups for Pitchfork Music Festival and Martha’s Vineyard’s Beach Road Weekend, the third announcement of this week comes from the New Hampshire music & arts fest The Thing in The Spring.

Taking place this year from June 4 though 7 in downtown Peterborough, the folk-indie-experimental festival has shared the music lineup for its thirteenth edition.

Half Waif (pictured), Amythyst Kiah, Xylouris White, Bethlehem Steel, and Rong represent some of the national performers on the schedule, while New-England-based talent on the roster includes acts like TIFFY (Boston), Party of the Sun (Nelson, NH), Dead Gowns (Portland, ME), Senie Hunt (Concord, NH), Wendy Eisenberg (formerly of Birthing Hips), Bait Bag (North Haven, ME), and Dan Blakeslee (Providence, RI).

Information on live readings, film screenings, and visual art events is still TBA, but the festival has confirmed that their annual event “Broke: The Affordable Arts Fair” will return. Also on the schedule for the 2020 edition is a night market presented and curated by MAXT Makerspace and activities from Firelight Theater Workshop.

The annual multi-venue festival is organized by the Glass Museum, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to “presenting diverse and distinct music and arts events, selecting nationally regarded artists, and bringing them into our community in affordable and accessible ways.”

“This year’s lineup is full of joyful and expressive artists, and I still kind of can’t believe it all came together,” festival curator and Glass Museum executive director Eric Gagne tells Vanyaland. “Every year, we try really hard to ensure that folks will have a positive and interesting experience. With these bills, we’re off to a great start; details about the readings, films, art events, food, and more will all be coming soon.”

All-inclusive weekend passes and single day tickets are now on sale, starting at $15.

Check out the full lineup via the flyer below, and revisit Vanyaland‘s coverage of the 2018 edition.