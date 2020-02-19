Pitchfork Music Fest 2020: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, The National

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve received some tasty-hot music music festival news, but here comes Pitchfork Music Festival with deets on their 2020 edition in Chicago.

The July 17 to 19 fest in Union Park features the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and The National as top-billing headliners. Also performing are Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, Kim Gordon, Phoebe Bridgers, Twin Peaks, Danny Brown, Waxahatchee, Oso Oso, Caroline Polachek, Hop Along, and more.

It’s a wonderful lineup that is also one of the more gender-balanced we’ve seen so far in 2020.

Tickets start at $75 per day, and are on sale now. Peep the full lineup, with bands listed according to their performance date, below.