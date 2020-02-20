Photo Gallery: IYLA, YaSi, and rxSoul live in Phoenix

Los Angeles R&B singer IYLA released her debut EP War + Raindrops in October 2018, and a fast track to fame opened up. This February, she embarks on her first headlining North American tour in support of her latest album, OTHER WAYS TO VENT, and after being named by YouTube as one of 2019’s Foundry Artists, having racked up 30-plus million global streams of her powerful, progressive, soulful R&B, IYLA is certainly one to watch in 2020. Accompanying her on the Flowers Tour is Iranian-American singer and songwriter YaSi, with introspective, genre bending, and honest music. Last night (February 19) Phoenix’s favorite underground music venue Valley Bar welcomed the two for night three of their national tour, and Arizona’s own rx Soul opened up the evening. Check out our full gallery from the night’s festivities below, and take note: Boston readers would be wise to catch IYLA and YaSi at Sonia in Cambridge on February 29.