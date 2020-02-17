RIP: British DJ/producer Andrew Weatherall has died at the age of 56

Sad news on this Monday, as British DJ/producer, remixer, and musician Andrew Weatherall, a key figure in England’s dance music culture, has died after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 56.

Weatherall is perhaps best known for producing Primal Scream’s 1991 record Screamadelica. In addition to his own projects, he has also produced music by Beth Orton and One Dove, and his prolific remix work includes tracks from New Order, Saint Etienne, Björk, Siouxsie Sioux, James, Future Sound of London, Manic Street Preachers, My Bloody Valentine and others.

“We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London,” declares a statement from his management, via the Guardian. “The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

RIP.

Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate pic.twitter.com/OIsg2Fb6Di — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 17, 2020