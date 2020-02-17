fbpx
In MusicNational News

RIP: British DJ/producer Andrew Weatherall has died at the age of 56

By Michael Marottaon
Via Facebook
 
 

Sad news on this Monday, as British DJ/producer, remixer, and musician Andrew Weatherall, a key figure in England’s dance music culture, has died after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 56.

Weatherall is perhaps best known for producing Primal Scream’s 1991 record Screamadelica. In addition to his own projects, he has also produced music by Beth Orton and One Dove, and his prolific remix work includes tracks from New Order, Saint Etienne, Björk, Siouxsie Sioux, James, Future Sound of London, Manic Street Preachers, My Bloody Valentine and others.

“We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London,” declares a statement from his management, via the Guardian. “The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

More to come…

RIP.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.