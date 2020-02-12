fbpx
In MusicPhoto Gallery

Photo Gallery: Michael Kiwanuka and Sammy Brue live in Boston

By John Hutchingson
 
 

Editor’s Note: Michael Kiwanuka is making a name for himself. The British singer-songwriter and producer’s soulful indie-folk has been reaching a wider and wider audience with each new release, and last fall’s Kiwanuka — a fitting moniker for both the artist and album, as it’s an Ugandan name that translates to “God of lightning and thunder” — has elevated the man to even greater heights. Last night (February 11), his ongoing North American tour brought him to Boston’s Royale, and the Theatre District was jam-packed with adoration and attention. Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was in the Bowery venue capturing visuals, and you can flip through his full gallery, including shots of opener Sammy Brue, below.

Follow John Hutchings on Instagram @jlh1918.

