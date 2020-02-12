Photo Gallery: Michael Kiwanuka and Sammy Brue live in Boston

Editor’s Note: Michael Kiwanuka is making a name for himself. The British singer-songwriter and producer’s soulful indie-folk has been reaching a wider and wider audience with each new release, and last fall’s Kiwanuka — a fitting moniker for both the artist and album, as it’s an Ugandan name that translates to “God of lightning and thunder” — has elevated the man to even greater heights. Last night (February 11), his ongoing North American tour brought him to Boston’s Royale, and the Theatre District was jam-packed with adoration and attention. Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was in the Bowery venue capturing visuals, and you can flip through his full gallery, including shots of opener Sammy Brue, below.