Photo Gallery: Tove Lo and Alma live in Boston

Editor’s Note: Sometimes an obsession is a phase, and sometimes an obsession is a lifestyle. The latter comes to mind when Vanyaland thinks of Tove Lo, the Swedish alt-pop queen who remains one of our most-covered artists in this online arts magazine’s sordid history. Last night (February 10), the artist born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson crashed Boston’s House of Blues, the latest stop on a North American tour showing off last fall’s Sunshine Kitty record. A Tove Lo concert is a celebration of jubilation and self-worth, and last night was no exception. Vanyaland’s Matthew Shelter was n Lansdowne last night to capture some lewks, and you can scan through his full gallery below, including a few shots at the end of opening act, Finnish singer Alma.