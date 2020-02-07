Cyn delivers thunder to the ‘Birds of Prey’ soundtrack with ‘Lonely Gun’

This weekend, superhero flick Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits nationwide theaters, and Cathy Yan’s Suicide Squad spin-off is scoring some pretty decent reviews, including one hot-off-the-presses from Vanyaland. But much like The Turning, what’s catching attention in this digital magazine’s music section is the film’s soundtrack, a sonic speedball of awesome that wrangles up contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, k.flay, and others.

The whole thing has the feeling of relevance and timeliness much like those action-packed ’90s soundtracks of yesterday, when soundtracks mattered, and delivering the most bang for our blockbuster buck is Cyn’s “Lonely Gun.” The Michigan native’s heavy-hitting, thunder-riff track is perhaps the compilation’s most assertive. And when Cyn drops the lyric “She’s a lonely gun / And can’t seen to find the trigger,” you almost expect Harley Quinn to burst into through the closest wall and start bustin’ skulls.

Fire away via Spotify, and take note: Cyn hits the road this spring with fellow Vanyaland fave Sasha Sloan, and among the stops is an April 9 appearance at Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom.