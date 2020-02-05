fbpx
In Music
Phoenix News
Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery: Ron Pope and Caroline Spence live in Phoenix

By Kristen Bourdeauon
 
 

Nashville singer-songwriter Ron Pope burst onto the the scene in 2005 with the help of the internet, when his song “A Drop In The Ocean” went viral. In the years since, he has independently released seven studio albums and racked up hundreds of millions of streams, arguably making him one of the most successful independent musicians in the world. Pope is set to release his first studio album since 2017, Bone Structure, on March 6, which is an intimate look into his life now as a father since the birth of his daughter two years ago. This winter he set out to take the show on the road again in support of the upcoming release, and the Stuck On the Moon Tour made its way to The Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix Saturday night (February 1) with special guest Caroline Spence opening the show with an intimate and beautiful acoustic set.

Follow Kristen Bourdeau on Instagram @wyldflwrcreative.com.

