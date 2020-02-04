fbpx
Photo Gallery: The Paranoyds, Spendtime Palace, Leopard Print Taser in Somerville

By Ben Stason
 
 

Editor’s Note: Last time we caught up with The Paranoyds, it was Summer 2019, and the Los Angeles garage rock band had just dropped a new video for “Girlfriend Degree,” getting us prepped for their September album Carnage Bargain. Well, we’ve had a lot of time to process both those things, and last night (February 3), they swung by ONCE Lounge in Somerville to liven up a sleepy winter Monday in New England. Joining The Paranoyds in their early-week fuzz crusade were Orange County’s Spendtime Palace and Somerville’s own dream-punk brigade Leopard Print Taser. Vanyaland’s Ben Stas was in the thick of it all, quite literally, and you can view his gallery from last night’s action below.

