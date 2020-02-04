Photo Gallery: Metronomy and Joy Again live in Boston

Editor’s Note: A live performance by Metronomy is always an enjoyable audio-visual experience, and last night proved no exception. The English electronic-pop group returned to Boston to play Royale in the Theatre District, and brought with them all the belles, whistles, moods, and lighting one would expect, soundtracked mostly by September’s fantastic Metronomy Forever album. Vanyaland’s María Alejandra Mata was at Royale capturing the visuals, and you can scan through her full gallery below, which include openers Joy Again.