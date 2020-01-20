fbpx
Photo Gallery: The Glorious Sons and Des Rocs live in Cambridge

By John Hutchingson
 
 

Editor’s Note: It was a Sunday that felt like a Saturday, thanks to the long holiday weekend, and one of Canada’s finest dropped by Cambridge to show us a thing or two about rock and roll. That band was The Glorious Sons, the Ontario crew who hit up The Sinclair last night (January 19) for the latest stop on a tour behind September’s A War On Everything LP. The Sons were joined by New York’s Des Rocs, who made his own assertive statement as the show’s opener. Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was inside the tightly-packed Harvard Square join to capture some visuals, and you can scan through his full gallery below.

Follow John Hutchings on Instagram @jlh1918.

