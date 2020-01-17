Party Bois get down n’ dirty in the funk factory with ‘Brigitte Bardot’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Vanyaland bills itself as an online arts and entertainment magazine, but we’re also sometimes a Party Bois stan account. We’ve continuously hyped the Boston electronic-pop dynamo since their breakout in late 2014, appreciating the quartet’s tireless effort to loosen shoulders and tighten dance floors in this stuck-up, stuffed-down town. Today (January 17), two weeks before they join forces with rocket-pop glam seducers Sidewalk Driver for a Voltron gig at The Sinclair, Party Bois get down and dirty in the funk factory with a mutant disco jam called “Brigitte Bardot.”

It’s the Bois’ first release since their 2018 debut LP, and it comes fat-lipped with a tropical slice of pop companionship called “Coco Rim.” Listen to both via Bandcamp or Spotify, but be warned: Side effects include ass-shakin’, mind-poppin’, and an incurable lust for life.

<a href="http://partybois.bandcamp.com/album/brigitte-bardot">Brigitte Bardot by Party Bois</a>

“We’ve written a ton of new songs since [the album release], but we were forced to put a lot of stuff on hold when the EMF building closed in spring of 2018 which essentially left us homeless as a band,” says Party Boi co-frontman Johnny Northrup. “I won’t quite say that 2019 was a lost year for us, because we squeezed in a couple of great shows, got another BMA nomination, and were very busy collectively and individually keeping things going and writing new songs… In a weird way with the release of this EP it feels like, ‘Hey! We’re back!’ — even though we never really stopped.”

With the band firmly entrenched in Party Bois’ drummer/producer Nick Zampiello’s New Alliance East studio in Somerville, relocated after the EMF building was “lux-conned,” as Northrup puts it, more new music is on the way as Party Bois re-find their footing. And the importance of proper footing for a dance-minded band cannot be understated. But the beat begins here.

“It’s a brand new decade and the Bois are back in town, better than ever!” Northrup declares. “You can’t stop art.”

PARTY BOIS + SIDEWALK DRIVER [COMBINED PERFORMANCE] + CLIFF NOTEZ + LIFESTYLE :: Friday, January 31 at The Sinclair, 52 Church St. in Cambridge, MA :: 7:30 p.m., 18-plus, $15 in advance and $20 at doors :: Bowery event page :: Advance tickets

