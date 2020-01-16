fbpx
Photo Gallery: Strange Ranger, Friendship, and Phony live in Boston

By Ben Stason
 
 

Editor’s Note: It’s been a busy week for Philadelphia-based indie rock band Strange Ranger. First they dropped a new compilation to help raise money for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, pulling together 20 bands and artists like Shamir, Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice (as MZM), and IAN SWEET for Bernie Speaks With the Community, and then last night (January 15) dropped by O’Brien’s Pub in Allston. The latter served as the latest stop on the band’s winter tour, riding a wave that began last summer with the release of their Remembering The Rockets LP. Last night’s show also featured Friendship and Phony, and Vanyaland’s Ben Stas was deep down Harvard Avenue to capture snaps of all three performances. Dive into his gallery below.

