Rock Hall’s Class of 2020: Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, B.I.G., and more

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame new class has been announced, and it’s a pretty good one, regardless of how you feel about things like the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

Making up the highly-anticipated Class of 2020 are Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and The Doobie Brothers. Irving Azoff and Jon Landau round out the class.

Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode were on the ballot the previous two years, while the rest got in on their inaugural appearance. It’s the start for a big year ahead for Depeche Mode, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band and whose classic album Violator turns 30 in March.

“We’re honoured to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts in the Rock Hall and those joining this year,” Depeche Mode tweeted Wednesday morning. “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music over the years.”



The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, and will be broadcast live by HBO and on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio. Performers and guest appearances will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets to the ceremony go on sale February 27 via Ticketmaster.