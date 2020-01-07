Sasha Sloan unveils 2020 North American tour, including Phoenix date

Last week we were psyched as hell to see Sasha Sloan included on the lineup for Coachella 2020, giving a nice glow-up for the former Hopkinton resident. Now, the alt-pop singer has detailed a string of tour dates leading up to the Indio gigs, and her 12-date run-up includes an April 9 show at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 10) at 10 a.m. local time, but Sloan tweets that a pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. with the password “SADGIRL.” Get into all the dates below, and fire up Sloan’s excellent October album Self Portrait to get on the right levels of sad/excited.