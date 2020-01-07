fbpx
Photo Gallery: Motion City Soundtrack live in Boston

By John Hutchingson
 
 

Editor’s Note: It used to be that January was a relative dead zone for touring bands coming through Boston. But this year there’s a flurry of touring activity, and last night (January 6), one of our first highly anticipated shows hit Boston’s House of Blues: Motion City Soundrack’s Don’t Call It a Comeback Tour. The Minnesota alt-rock/pop-punk band have reformed after a three-year hiatus, allowing a planned New Year’s Eve gig to blossom into a full-on tour through the month. Last night they it Lansdowne Street with The Sidekicks and A Great Big Pile of Leaves in tow, and Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was there to capture the visuals. Scan through his full gallery, our first of the New Year, below.

