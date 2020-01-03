Studio 52 Featured Band of the Week: Divine Sweater

Studio 52 Spotlight: Divine Sweater

What Studio 52 Says: Indie rock quintet Divine Sweater are a sad-pop power house who are gaining momentum around New England with vigor. This past November heard the release of debut full length record Human Love, which even without any backing from a label has begun to find popularity digitally, boasting a few hundred thousand Spotify streams to date. This comes as no surprise, the record is a smooth operating blend of everything sad/indie combining melancholy trumpet lines or somber piano melodies with reflective vocals over a Cure-esque drums, bass, and guitar.

Divine Sweater have also found an uplifting side to themselves in “Free as a Fisherman” while bordering on electronic/indie in songs like “The Spotlight,” where dancey programmed drums under arpeggiated synth chords and groovy bass lines make you want to dance like the goth kids on South Park.

Luckily you have the perfect opportunity to do just that, as they headline Great Scott in Allston on Thursday (January 9) with support from Mint Green and Midnight Harvest.

— Trevor McSweeney, Studio 52

