Bombay Bicycle Club deliver another gem with ‘I Can Hardly Speak’

As we enter the New Year, one of the most anticipated releases of this early stage of 2020 is the new full-length album from Bombay Bicycle Club. The British modern indie band returned in a big way last year, ending a five-year hiatus to tour North America and Europe and deliver two of the finest tracks of 2019 in “Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)” and “Everything Else Has Gone Wrong”.

Now that new Bombay Bicycle Club album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, is out soon — January 17 — and today we’ve received another track off it in the more atmospheric, floral “I Can Hardly Speak.”

This latest single is “about struggling to express yourself in words,” declares the press release. “It pulls together all those unusual sounds, textures and metronomic loops that are almost signature to Bombay Bicycle Club records now, and should act as another tantalizing teaser to the full record due later this month, and the shows that follow it.”

Part of those shows are the promise of new stateside dates, which locally follows-up Bombay Bicycle Club’s October show at Royale.