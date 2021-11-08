Listen to Indigo De Souza cover Frank Ocean’s ‘Ivy’

As we wrote in September, we’re quite smitten with Indigo De Souza’s summer album Any Shape You Take, especially its glistening single “Hold U.” The North Carolina musician has experienced quite a glow-up as one of 2021’s best new artists, and this past Friday (November 5) shared a wondrous cover of Frank Ocean’s “Ivy” as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive. Listen to the track below, and then hit her Bandcamp page for a self-shot video showing De Souza recording the cover’s vocals.

“I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and ‘Ivy’ has a truly special place in my heart,” says De Souza. “I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean.”

“Ivy” was first featured on Ocean’s breakthrough 2016 album Blonde, which held up as one of the defining LPs of the decade.

De Souza, meanwhile, is currently wrapping up a string of November live dates, and will be back on the road in January. Among the 2022 shows are appearances in Brooklyn (January 24 at Music Hall of Williamsburg); Boston (January 27 at Royale); Burlington, Vermont (January 28 at Higher Ground), and elsewhere. Check the dates and get ticket and venue info here.

Indigo de Souza 2021 and 2022 Live Dates:

November 14 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge ~

November 15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

November 16 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

November 17 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

January 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend *

January 21 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

January 22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

January 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

January 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

January 27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

January 28 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

January 29 – Camden, CT @ Space Ballroom

January 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

~ with Allie

^ with Ex Gold

* with Truth Club