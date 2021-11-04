Charli XCX summons up new album ‘CRASH’, unleashes ‘New Shapes’

We’re still relatively shook over Charli XCX’s September banger “Good Ones”, but it turns out, as promised, that was just the tip of the alt-pop iceberg. Today Queen Aitchison has dropped another new track, the vivacious “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens (!!!), as well as word of a new album — CRASH, out March 18 — and North American tour, which hits Boston’s House of Blues on April 20.

Goddess is good, goddess is great. Smoke the fuck up.

Tickets to the North American run go on sale to the general public next Friday (November 12).

“If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” says Charli in a press release, via Clash Music. “The announcement of CRASH follows my latest single, ‘Good Ones’, a track signaling a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world – celebrity, obsession and global hits.”

She adds: “I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to CRASH by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses. Some of these include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise. They will all remain locked in my basement forever.”

What a wonderful place to be. Full North American tour dates after the “New Shapes” jump.

Charli XCX 2022 North American Dates:

March 26: Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

March 29: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

April 01: San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

April 03: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

April 06: Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

April 08: Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 09: Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

April 10: Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

April 12: New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

April 13: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

April 15: Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

April 16: Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

April 18: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 20: Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

April 22: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

April 23: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

April 25: Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

April 26: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 28: Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

April 29: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom