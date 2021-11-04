Charli XCX summons up new album ‘CRASH’, unleashes ‘New Shapes’

We’re still relatively shook over Charli XCX’s September banger “Good Ones”, but it turns out, as promised, that was just the tip of the alt-pop iceberg. Today Queen Aitchison has dropped another new track, the vivacious “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens (!!!), as well as word of a new album — CRASH, out March 18 — and North American tour, which hits Boston’s House of Blues on April 20.
Goddess is good, goddess is great. Smoke the fuck up.
Tickets to the North American run go on sale to the general public next Friday (November 12).
“If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” says Charli in a press release, via Clash Music. “The announcement of CRASH follows my latest single, ‘Good Ones’, a track signaling a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world – celebrity, obsession and global hits.”
She adds: “I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to CRASH by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses. Some of these include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise. They will all remain locked in my basement forever.”
What a wonderful place to be. Full North American tour dates after the “New Shapes” jump.
Charli XCX 2022 North American Dates:
March 26: Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
March 29: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
April 01: San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
April 03: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
April 06: Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
April 08: Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 09: Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
April 10: Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
April 12: New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
April 13: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
April 15: Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
April 16: Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
April 18: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 20: Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
April 22: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
April 23: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
April 25: Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
April 26: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 28: Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
April 29: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom