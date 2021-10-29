This Special Is Tonight: Roy Wood Jr.’s ‘Imperfect Messenger’

Editor’s Note: The world is slowly re-opening, but there’s still good reason to stay home and catch some entertainment on our various screens and devices. This Special Is Tonight, the comedy section’s answer to This Show Is Tonight and This Stream Is Tonight, keeps you updated on all the best comedy programs entertaining us at home.

***

We’ve always been able to count on Roy Wood Jr. to give us the good word, but even he knows he can’t always be the best one to deliver a message.

Premiering on Comedy Central tonight (October 29) at 10:30 p.m. EDT, Imperfect Messenger brings us back into one of the sharpest minds in comedy as the Daily Show correspondent fills his third hour for the network with a little bit of everything, from deep dives into hot-button topics like police reform, prison reform, and the Capitol riots, to lighter subjects including Black Brits in civil rights movies, white allies, and Brazilian butt lifts. He’s always been one to speak truth to power in his own hilarious way, but considering it was recorded earlier this month (October 16 in Denver), Wood Jr. brings the meaning of “timely” to a whole other level this time around.

There certainly seems to be a lot of ground covered with this latest effort, but rest assured that, whichever direction Wood Jr. takes his new hour, he’s proven himself over the years to be one of the best in probing societal flaws with expert comedic precision, so this will surely be a sight to see.