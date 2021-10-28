The new ‘House of Gucci’ trailer looks pretty… Gucci?

Get ready, folks, because it looks like we might actually have an Awards Season this year. It was super weird not really having much of one in 2020 — a truncated half-streaming one, in which Nomadland coasted to a pretty easy victory — but prestige pictures are back, and we can’t really think of one that we’re more excited for than Sir Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which is a great-and-goofy true-crime tale that looks like something worth podcasting about (and trust us, those topics rarely come around these days). MGM dropped a brand-new trailer for the film earlier on Thursday, and we’re happy to report that it looks pretty swell.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis (and while you’re at it, go see Ridley Scott’s other release this year, The Last Duel, before another Disney product pushes it out of theaters in a week’s time):

“‘House of Gucci’ is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

What does that mean? We’re not sure, but surely there must be some fashionista in your life willing to talk to you about it at length like they’re a special guest star on The Cosby Show explaining hip-hop or the perils of crack to the Huxtable children. We’re sure they’ll take that exact same tone those famous folks did, too.

House of Gucci arrives in theaters on November 24, and we’re sure that — even if it’s an amazing movie, which we’re thinking it will be — some amount of post-Thanksgiving dinner viewers will fall asleep in the theater because of all that turkey. Especially in a warm recliner chair, and if the movie’s really nearly three hours long as has been suggested… perfect nap conditions. And you don’t even have to watch the Cowboys lose.