Riki haunts over new romantic shadows on ‘Florence and Selena’

Riki’s 2020 debut album was one of mystery, intrigue, and promise. The Los Angeles artist seemingly came out of nowhere to deliver a haunting spell of dark synth-pop, allowing her ’80s-inspired sound to glide effortlessly through shadowy back alleys of deathrock and new wave while keeping the music the focal point of any narrative. Now she readies her sophomore album Gold, due out November 26 on Dais Records, the same weekend she performs at LA’s Substance 2021 festival alongside Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Nitzer Ebb, and countless others.

Setting a mood for the new LP is today’s “Florence and Selena,” a spellbinding track with a pure brand of sax appeal that was written by Riki and produced by Joshua Eustis of Telefon Tel Aviv. It follows last month’s “Marigold,” and both songs quickly add to the Riki mystique.

“Opening the scene is a moody line on the saxophone, played by Charles Gorzcinsky, followed by Josh’s nostalgic twinkling keys,” Riki says of the track. “This crescendos to a peak before a momentary breath in. To breathe in is to inspire: To animate the spirit. In this case it is to tell the story of old friends whose path forward is yet unknown.”

In early 2022, Riki will head out on tour with Choir Boy, and the run includes a stop in Cambridge. Get all the dates after the Spotify jump, and check the YouTube audio down below.

Riki Tour Dates:

November 28: Los Angeles, CA – Substance Festival at The Belasco Theater

January 14: San Diego, CA – The Whistle Stop

January 15: Las Vegas, NV – Oddfellows

January 27: Brooklyn, NY – Synthicide at Saint Vitus

March 15: Denver, CO – Lost Lake +

March 17: St. Paul, MN – Turf Club +

March 18: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall +

March 19: Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop +

March 21: Detroit, MI – Sanctuary +

March 22: Toronto, ON – The Garrison +

March 24: Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz +

March 25: Boston, MA – Sonia +

March 26: Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg +

March 27: Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA +

March 28: Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery +

March 29: Richmond, VA – The Camel +

March 20: Durham, NC – Motorco +

April 01: Atlanta, GA – Purgatory at The Masquerade +

April 02: New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa +

April 03: Houston, TX – Satellite Bar +

April 04: Austin, TX – The Parish +

April 05: Dallas, TX – Three Links Deep Ellum +

April 07: Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge +

April 08: San Diego, CA – The Casbah +

April 10: San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop +

April 13: Vancouver, BC – Biltmore +

April 14: Seattle, WA – Crocodile +

April 15: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios +

April 16: Boise, ID – Neurolux +

+ notes dates with Choir Boy