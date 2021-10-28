Kyla La Grange returns with a pulsating trip to alt-pop ‘Neverland’

It’s been a white-hot minute since we connected with Kyla La Grange. In fact, for us, it’s been five years, when we vibed out under a black-lit pulse on her urgent alt-pop track “Justify”. Today (October 28), the English artist returns just when we need it most, dropping a pulsating new jam called “Neverland” that feels like an instant hit.

La Grange says “Neverland” is a bit of modern-day escapism for everyone, and inspired by “all the late night conversations I used to have with myself when I thought I wasn’t good enough at being an adult human & the friends I’ve been so, so lucky to meet who pulled me out of that.”

She adds: “I don’t ever wanna forget how much magic there is in playfulness and in imagining worlds and making them real and in silliness and escape and wonder and spectacle and making everything mean something and being able to laugh even at the darkest and most terrifying parts of being alive. I will never be someone who has things completely together but i have learned so much about what makes me happy and mostly it is gardening and being around the people I love while they wear wigs and dance to Eiffel 65. I hope this one means something to you the way it means something to me.”

“Neverland” was written by La Grange, who co-produced the track with Liam Howe, with additional production from RUTHLSS. Take a trip with her into her world below.

