Emeli Sandé gives in to love’s impulses on ‘Look What You’ve Done’

Some of our best friends are voices, and the voice of Emeli Sandé is quickly earning a space in our inner circles. The British songwriter, producer, and vocalist continues her hot steak this week with “Look What You’ve Done,” released yesterday (October 27) via Chrysalis Records, a shape-shifting, garage-inspired R&B glider that’s all about giving in to impulses of love and affection. It’s just the kind of message we need these days, reminding us that there’s still plenty of reasons to feel good about life despite all the chaos and distraction around us.

And it continues a bit of a rebirth and renewal for Sandé, following up last month’s “Family,” her first new music in two years.

“‘Look What You’ve Done’ marks a big milestone for me. It’s my first release that I have produced and it feels so good to have my full creative fingerprint on it,” says Sandé. “I first wrote this song in Switzerland, sat at my piano staring out at a gorgeous lake surrounded by beautiful snow tipped mountains. The song is about the complete surrender we experience when falling in love and explores the euphoria which accompanies that loss of control in both mind and body. I hope it makes people fall in love, dream, and of course dance!”



Check, check, and check. Allow the mood to consume you below.