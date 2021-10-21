Lights returns with an empowered alt-pop glow on ‘Prodigal Daughter’

Lights is back this week with a vibrant new alt-pop single, and it’s all about stripping away the bullshit life throws at you and finding who you are — and on your own terms. The track is called “Prodigal Daughter,” it dropped yesterday (October 20) via Fueled By Ramen, and it’s a teaser-taste of the artist, musician, and producer’s forthcoming 2022 album. It also arrives with a red-hot music video directed by Matt Barnes.

Lights says “Prodigal Daughter” is all about “stripping away all the deep-seated, oppressive expectations society and religion can place on you, in order to find out what you really want out of your life.” She adds: “Musically, the song is dynamic and wild; beautifully gentle at times and aggressive at others, representing the journey. Ultimately this is a banger about finding yourself.”

And after recent collaborations with deadmau5, ILLENIUM, Travis Barker, and others, it seems Lights is turning the shine back towards herself. And that’s just as awesome as this jam. Hear it and watch it below.

***