Tig Notaro announces ‘Hello Again’ tour, including Chevalier Theatre stop

While her latest venture in the comedy sphere this year happened to come in the form of animation, Tig Notaro is back in action in 2022, live and in the flesh.

As part of her national tour announcement on Tuesday (October 18), Notaro will bring her Hello Again trek to Medford’s Chevalier Theatre on Friday, January 21. With three years separating her last stop in Medford, and two years since her last stop in Massachusetts overall, It’s a welcomed return of the all-star comedian.

Earlier this year, Notaro’s top-tier storytelling and dangerously sharp comedy chops were delivered in the form of a groundbreaking fully animated special, Drawn, which premiered on HBO in July. In addition to her critically acclaimed stand-up specials (including 2018’s Happy To Be Here and Boyish Girl Interrupted, which was filmed in Boston in 2015), the Mississippi native can most recently be seen as a lead role in Zack Snyder’s Zombie heist film Army Of The Dead, as well as her semi-autobiographical Amazon series One Mississippi, which ran from 2015 to 2017.

Score pre-sale tickets to Notaro’s return performance by using the code VANYA beginning at noon ET today, before public on-sale starts on Friday (October 22) at 10 a.m. EDT.