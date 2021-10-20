The Morning Herald take a swashbuckling spin around town on ‘Under The Roof’

Remember that party The Morning Herald threw last year? That psychedelic slice of ’60s schmaltz detailed in their single “Plus One?” As it turns out, that shindig never ended — The Morning Herald just took the festivities outside. The Boston band staggers into the streets for phase two of their rollicking evening in a blistering new tune called “Under the Roof,” released today (October 20).

The single shares an “attempt at soundtracking the stumbling-around-nights out on the town, when you aren’t sure where you may end up,” as frontman Zach Leone explains. The use of the word “soundtracking” is notable here. The band’s forthcoming album Rounder — due out November 4 — boasts a consistent, “underlying storyline,” so Leone literally had to map the sound of the titular character swinging around street lights, tottering down cobblestone roads, and initiating other trouble during a tipsy traipse about town.

Chaos comes in all forms, after all, and Leone intended “Under The Roof” to mesh every celebratory setting, from clubs to courtyards.

“It’s a party record, and I wanted it to sound as at home if it were played in line for a club as it would if it came on at a soccer bar,” he adds. “[It is] one of the few songs where I think ‘swashbuckling’ is a fitting description.”

Begin the journey towards Rounder below, on this very sober Wednesday.