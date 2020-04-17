The Morning Herald find themselves always ascending with ‘Plus One’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

When The Morning Herald arrived at our doorsteps earlier this month, the Philly-turned-Boston band came bearing a special kind of musical invitation.

Sharing their new tune “Plus One,” the group’s first track as an official Boston band tackles a “dystopian-dinner party from the 1960’s kinda vibe,” as frontman Zach Leone explains it.

“For the most part, ‘Plus One’ really came from wanting to bring a new energy to our songwriting,” Leone tells Vanyaland. “It had been a couple years since our last release, and I wanted the comeback record to have a vibe to it that we hadn’t really explored in our previous releases. At the same time, I moved from Philadelphia to Boston, so a lot was changing and I think that comes across in the music. I wanted to capture the kind of nervous excitement that comes from exploring new territories — kinda mysterious but compelling.”

It’s the lyric video for the song, however, that really nails the group’s foray into the world of alt-psych. Slipping into a futuristic fantasy, wordlessly narrated by The Morning Herald’s soaring guitar riffs, the band finds themselves always ascending towards a kaleidoscopic unknown.

“I was also really inspired by films from Stanley Kubrick,” Leone adds.

“Most of them have an inherent strangeness to them that I wanted to incorporate into the sound. This is also reflected in the lyric video – really an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey. Ultimately, the song follows this theme of uncertainty, based around this idea of asking someone to a dinner party.”

Cath The Morning Herald on the way up below.