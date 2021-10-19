Band in the USA: Peter Hook & The Light unveil 2022 ‘Joy Division’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Peter Hook & The Light are returning to North America next year, and they’re bringing both Joy Division albums along for the ride. The iconic bassist and his band have today announced a 26-date cross-country tour dubbed “Joy Division: A Celebration”, where both Unknown Pleasures and Closer are performed start-to-finish, in their entirety, with additional singles and rarities included in the set. The Light will also be performing an opening set of New Order material, bridging the two bands of which Hooky is a founding member.

Included in the run is an August 23 date at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club and August 27 at Terminal 5 in New York City, with Montreal, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and other cities in the mix. Tickets to all the shows, with venues listed below on the flyer, go on sale this Friday (October 22), and peterhookandthelight.live has the details.

Check out our 2013 interview with Hooky here, and see below for an exclusive excerpt from his 2017 book Substance: Inside New Order, where he discusses the Boston riot New Order sparked outside the Opera House back in 1985.

***