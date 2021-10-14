Sunflower Bean dry our misty eyes with the infectious ‘Baby Don’t Cry’

There are three things we can count on in life: Inevitable death, annual taxes, and unfuckwithable jams courtesy of from Sunflower Bean. Luckily, we only need to deal with one of those this week, and it’s the most welcome, as the New York trio offer up an effervescent new power-pop tune called “Baby Don’t Cry.”

Produced and mixed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, co-engineered by Portrait and Jake Faber, and recorded between Electric Lady and Sunflower Bean Studios, “Baby Don’t Cry” is Sunflower Bean’s first new music of 2021. And they have this to say about it: “So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.”

It’s better than dying (depending on the day), and better than settling up with the tax man.

Sunflower Bean have some live dates coming up, as well, including a three-night New England run in December that hits Burlington, Vermont (December 9 at Higher Ground); Hamden, Connecticut (December 10 at Space Ballroom); and Portsmouth, New Hampshire (December 11 at 3S Artspace). They’ve also unveiled a string of North American dates for March, so get all the shows below and ticket info here.

Sunflower Bean North American Live Dates

December 9 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

December 10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

December 11 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

March 5 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

March 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

March 8 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

March 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

March 11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

March 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

March 19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

March 20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

March 21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco