Mic’d Up: Seales secures The Wilbur, comedy nights roll on at Bill’s Bar

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (October 17).

Comedy at Bill’s Bar: October 13

One of the best shows around the city continues to roar back on Lansdowne just the way we remember it: Refreshingly affordable and jam-packed with top-tier comedy talent from both local and national circuits. And what better place to be in Boston in October than on the outskirts of Fenway Park? They’re back and even better than before, no doubt about it.

Wednesday, October 13 :: 7:30 p.m. :: Bill’s Bar, 5 Lansdowne St. in Boston :: Admission is free for Wednesday shows

Alex English: October 15 to 16 at White Bull Tavern

Always one to capture the feeling of the day with realness and hilarity, Alex English is not to be missed, plain and simple. With the capability to volley between social commentary and observations of personal experiences, one constant that you can always count on with English is the delivery of comedy with truth, honesty, and next-level joke writing.

Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 :: 7:30 p.m. both nights :: White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Amanda Seales: October 16 at The Wilbur Theatre

Yes, Amanda Seales puts on a great stand-up show. And yes, it could be easy to leave it at that, because her comedy is powerful to speak for itself, but what Seales brings to the stage exceeds just simply stand-up. Bringing style and grace to the stage, the Insecure star harnesses the ability to fully capture the moment with her insight, perspective and refreshing honesty with mind-blowing execution. It’s fun, lively, and an all-around great night to consider indulging in.

Saturday, October 16 :: 7 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $36 to $76

David Sedaris: October 17 to 18 at Academy Of Music Theatre

If you aren’t already familiar with the work of David Sedaris, it won’t take very long to figure out why he’s considered not only one of the best writers out there today, but also one of the funniest people on planet earth. Always one to ask interesting questions, and follow up with even more interesting answers, the experience of catching him live in action is genuinely like no other.

Sunday, October 17 and Monday, October 18 :: 7:30 p.m. (both nights) :: Academy Of Music Theatre, 274 Main St. in Northampton :: Tickets are $55 to $65