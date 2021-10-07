Boston Thriving: Smoke Bulga celebrates signing with Maybach Music Group

Editor’s Note: “Boston Thriving” is a new series from Vanyaland highlighting and honoring the national and global success of Boston- and New England-based bands and artists.

***

Rick Ross and Smoke Bulga aren’t just collaborators — they’re labelmates.

The Boston rapper announced his signing to Ross’ label Maybach Music Group in late August, but his celebration was in full flex last night (October 6), as he previewed a slew of new tunes to an intimate crowd of his peers. Boston music professionals gathered at Laced in Copley Place were treated to the currently unreleased singles “Dough Boys,” “Go Crazy,” “Baecation,” and “Another One.”

“Bringing everyone together today, it shows me the level of where we’re going,” Smoke said last night. “Things have definitely changed [in Boston] since I first started, and it’s a blessing to be able to see everybody out, and everybody congregating together, because this is what’s going to take the city to the next level. We’re already on our way there, but everybody here plays a part into where we’re going — to put our city next to all the other big cities.”

He added: “My vision is for people to respect us on the same level when they look at New York, when they look at L.A., Atlanta, you know what I’m saying? Chicago and these other big cities. Because the talent been here for years. But you know what was missing? This right here, what’s in this room right here. This is what was missing all these years. All of us coming together is what’s going to do it and bring us to that next level.”

Reflecting on joining the Maybach Music Group roster of artists — which currently includes rappers like Wale, Meek Mill, and Gunplay — Smoke says it’s literally like joining a dream time. “It felt like joining the Lakers or the Celtics, the Patriots,” he shared. “You know that when you go on this team, you gon’ win a championship. You gon’ have a championship ring. So for me, it was always a dream.”

The New England sports metaphors didn’t end there.

“It’s like the New England Patriots… we represent all of this,” he concluded, affirming his proud Northeast roots and acknowledging the musical talent thriving outside of Boston as well. “That’s what I do, I represent all of New England, not just Boston.”

Check out some snaps from last night below, as well as Smoke’s single with Ross himself, titled “Water Whip’n.”







Photos: Victoria Wasylak for Vanyaland