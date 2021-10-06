Whether it’s behind the scenes as a writer or at center stage as one of the most consistently grinding comics on the road, those who subscribe to the comedy game know what Gareth Reynolds is capable of. Luckily, for the local comedy crowd, we’ll get to witness the method and the madness all at once before the year is out.

Setting up shop at Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom on Sunday, December 19, catch the comedian, writer and co-host of The Dollop as he brings his latest batch of snark and observational wit to the area for some prime holiday-time stress relief. While his writing credits, which include Arrested Development, Flaked and a myriad of other shows for various networks offer up a glimpse into his comedic force, Reynolds’ stand-up approach is a rarity that is sure to bring the laughs every time he hits the stage.

In addition to Reynolds making his way to the area as we race toward the finish line of 2021, quintessential New Englander Bob Marley makes his way back to the Wilbur stage on Tuesday, December 28 with his wildly relatable Downeast stand-up. While he has become a widely-recognized nationally touring act, a hometown region show with Marley, a Maine native, is a special occasion, no matter the time of year.

Looking ahead, the 2022 slate at The Wilbur continues to expand into a highly promising year of comedy and performance art, as impressionist Gus Johnson brings his unique show to Tremont Street on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), before author, musician and gatekeeper of punk Henry Rollins brings his Good To See You spoken-word tour, which is always sure to carry a hearty level of both insight and humor, to The Wilbur on Sunday, March 20.

Tickets for Johnson go on sale to the public on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m.

