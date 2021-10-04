Mic’d Up: Minhaj builds a kingdom at Chevalier, Pepitone rocks Ralph’s

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (October 10).

Whose Line Is It Anyway: October 6 at The Wilbur Theatre

Whether it was a week night after-dinner staple for family time, or it just happened to be on ABC Family at 2 a.m. when you were a kid, the iconic run of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” has been nothing short of titanic. Now, while some of the players have changed over the years, the show is still a masterclass in improv expertise to this very day, and catching the troupe live and in person will only heighten the experience of both comedy fandom and nostalgia.

Wednesday, October 6 :: 7:30 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $50

Brandon Wardell: October 6 at Laugh Boston

The storytelling and joke writing abilities of Brandon Wardell are absolutely something to applaud. But what makes it all so much better isn’t just his relatability, or his near seamless delivery, but also the fact that there’s no telling where he will take his audience through those stories. If nothing else, Wardell’s fun and upbeat demeanor should be solid enough anchors to entice anyone to check out a set when he’s in town.

Wednesday, October 6 :: 8 p.m. :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Hasan Minhaj: October 8 to 10 at Chevalier Theatre

It should come as no surprise that a Daily Show alum has created his own type of empire where comedy and social commentary collide in an intelligent, hilarious, and thought-provoking manner. But what Minhaj has done in the comedy game from his place in the scene is unquestionably impressive, so taking in a late show with one of the best in the game that’s well past your bedtime will still be worth it.

Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 10 :: 10 p.m. Sunday (all other shows sold out) :: Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St. in Medford, MA :: Tickets are $57 to $77

Eddie Pepitone: October 9 at Ralph’s Rock Diner

Eddie Pepitone has been screaming his truth from the rooftops for years, but not until relatively recently have people really started to pause and listen. Delivering wild observations and searing social commentary with the precision of a mad scientist, Pepitone’s onstage abilities are a rare cocktail of insanity and hilarity that will make for a great night of comedy anywhere he goes.

Saturday, October 9 :: 8 p.m. :: Ralph’s Rock Diner, 148 Grove St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $20