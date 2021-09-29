Dave Chappelle to release sixth Netflix special ‘The Closer’

It’s been a wild four years of awe-inspiring comedy and, at times, rage-inducing social

commentary at the hands of Dave Chappelle. But now, he’s closing out his legendary body of

work with Netflix in style.

As announced today (September 29), the comedy icon will unleash his sixth and final special for the streaming giant, The Closer, on Tuesday, October 5. Aptly titled, the new hour will represent the final chapter in a legendary run of specials that started in 2017 with a one-two punch of The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas, followed by Equanimity and The Bird Revelation later that year. The fifth special in the collection, Sticks & Stones, brought the award-winning run to an even higher level in 2019, as it offered up another batch of Chappelle’s iconically unfiltered approach, and resulted in a firestorm of criticism and discussion as he touched on uncomfortable subjects at a high velocity in only the way he knows how.

There’s no telling as of yet what the last chapter of the collection will entail, but if Chappelle’s words in the trailer are any indication, we are in for one hell of a ride.

Check out the trailer below.