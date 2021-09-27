Mic’d Up: Cummings brings magic touch to Wilbur, Laugh goes Rock Bottom

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (October 3).

Artisanal Comedy: September 28 at Dorchester Brewing Co.

In many ways, it’s almost a rarity to see a handful of the best comics in the local scene all out there on the same night. It’s even more rare to have a bunch on the same show. And for only six bucks a ticket? Sign us up! Bethany Van Delft has curated yet another stellar lineup for her monthly get-together at Dorchester Brewing with Janelle Draper, Niki Luparelli, Jeff Smith and Chris Post set to throw down the only way they know how. With lineups like this, it’s no surprise how the show has sold out its first two shows back in-person.

Tuesday, September 28 :: 7 p.m. :: Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave. in Boston :: Tickets are $6

Rock Bottom: September 29 at Laugh Boston

Sometimes, funny stories about the oddities, trials, and tribulations of life are just more entertaining than straight-to-point jokes. After roughly two years, Dan Hall and Logan O’Brien have returned, with a few of their best Boston comedy buds in tow, to remind us of that with a night chock-full of ridiculous recollections that will keep you laughing until well after the last yarn is spun.

Wednesday, September 29 :: 8 p.m. :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Maz Jobrani: October 1 at The Wilbur Theatre

Always one to bring nothing but the best vibes, Maz Jobrani makes his way back to Boston as a part of his Things Are Looking Bright tour, and we couldn’t be more excited. As not only one of the best storytellers around, but also a fierce defender of the art of keeping it real without punching down or being reckless for the sake of a joke, Jobrani has only continued to further his legacy as one of the good guys in the comedy game, and it’ll be interesting to see the new hour he’s curated since his special last year.

Friday, October 1 :: 7:30 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $39 to $102

Whitney Cummings: October 2 at The Wilbur Theatre

It’s really no exaggeration to say we’ve been yearning for the day that Whitney Cummings finally returns to Boston, and it looks as though, after entirely too long, that day will finally arrive this coming weekend. She’s certainly remained on the grind over the course of the pandemic, but Cummings is making her return to The Wilbur with a fresh hour that is bound to be one of her best yet, and with support from Benton Ray and Rosebud Baker, there’s no way this won’t be one of the best nights of comedy we’ll see in the city all year.

Saturday, October 2 :: 7 p.m. (sold out) and 9:45 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $45 to $68