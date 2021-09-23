Cuffed Up get into some dirty deeds on the role-reversing ‘Bonnie’ video

Los Angeles post-punk Cuffed Up have a busy autumn ahead, so it makes then that there’s a driving nature to their new single “Bonnie.” The rack and video hit yesterday (September 22), setting the stage for what’s the come: A new EP titled Asymmetry due October 22 via Royal Mountain Records, home to the likes of Alvvays, Wild Pink, and METZ; and a North American tour supporting The Joy Formidable that plays The Sinclair in Cambridge on December 13.

“Bonnie,” the band says, “is an anti-love anthem about the grief and pitfalls of a serious relationship crumbling due to lies and deceit. This is explored through the eyes of Bonnie (of Bonnie & Clyde fame), in an alternative universe where Clyde selfishly leaves Bonnie for dead. Bonnie is arrested and she decides to give Clyde up to the cops out of pure spite. Not because he left her in a dangerous situation — purely because of the end of their romantic, albeit toxic relationship.”

The “Bonnie” video was directed by Cuffed Up’s own Ralph Torrefranca, an award-winning filmmaker and Angry Mob Music’s senior director of A&R, starring himself and bandmate Sapphire Jewell as the infamous characters doing a bit of role reversal. Check it out below, and get all the Cuffed Up dates after the jump in both flyer and list form.

***

Cuffed Up 2021 Tour Dates

November 26 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

November 27 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

November 29 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

November 30 – The Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

December 02 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

December 04 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

December 05 – The Riot Room – Kansas City, MO

December 07 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

December 09 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

December 10 – A&R Music Hall – Columbus, OH

December 11 – Thunderbird Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

December 12 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

December 13 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

December 14 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

December 16 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

December 17 – Empire Underground – Albany, NY

December 18 – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge – Burlington, VT

***