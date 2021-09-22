Watch girl in red perform ‘I’ll Call You Mine’ on ‘Late Night’

Earlier this week, girl in red dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “I’ll Call You Mine,” one of the many standout tracks on her April debut album if i could make it go quiet. It was another stellar performance from Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven, who has been hitting the festival circuit — Music Midtown in Atlanta last week, Firefly Music Festival in Delaware this weekend, and Austin City Limits and All Things Go in October — before embarking on a headlining tour of North America in early 2022. Most of that headlining run, with Vanyaland fave Holly Humberstone rolling as opener, is sold out, including a March 18 twirl at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, but new dates keep being added, so keep it locked to worldinred.com for the latest updates. And enjoy that Late Night performance in the meantime.

