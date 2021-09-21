Weakened Friends announce sophomore LP ‘Quitter’, share lead single

Weakened Friends have returned with a battle cry — which is rather ironic, considering their new song is called “Quitter.”

Searing, shredding, and packing a sucker punch, the new single from the Portland, Maine band breaks the facade of a brave face and rebels against creative burnout. Released today (September 21), “Quitter” rages as it rips hustle culture to pieces.

“Hey! Wait! / I love but it never really feels OK,” Sonia Sturino cries on the chorus, making “Quitter” Weakened Friends’ hookiest protest to date.

The single comes paired with an accompanying music video and news of the band’s sophomore EP — also named Quitter — due out November 19 via Don Giovanni Records.

“Writing and recording this record over the last year and a half has been such a trip!” the band shares on Instagram. “We’re so so so excited to finally be able to share a piece of it with everyone! Hopefully you’ll love these songs as much as we do, we put our whole hearts into them.”

Dig into “Quitter” below, and check out the group’s fall tour dates with Microwave, Elder Brother, and Taking Meds.

***

***