Band in the USA: Our Lady Peace unveil ‘Stop Making Stupid People Famous’ shows

Last summer Our Lady Peace teamed with Pussy Riot for a groovy new single called “Stop Making Stupid People Famous,” and now the Canadian alt-rock band is taking that message out with them across a land that just loves to make stupid people famous, the United States of America. The Stop Making Stupid People Famous Tour features nine dates in mid-sized venues across the country, providing a bit of a preview and warm-up for Our Lady Peace’s forthcoming album Spiritual Machines II. It kicks off November 7 just outside Chicago and wraps December 18 in Detroit, with a show December 14 at The Paradise Rock Club here in Boston.

“We’ve been sitting on a new album for over a year,” says Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida. “It’s with an abundance of caution that we have chosen select U.S. cities & some famous small venues so we can finally get back to performing live and introduce this new collection of songs to our fans. Beyond excited to see everyone out there this fall.”

Spiritual Machines II is set for release at some point this fall via Shelter Records, and serves as the sequel to the band’s celebrated 2000 concept record. Check all the dates below, check ourladypeace.com/tour for the latest ticket info and updates, and fire up “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” via Spotify.

Stop Making Stupid People Famous US Tour

November 7 – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL

November 8 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

November 9 – Photo City Music Hall- Rochester NY

December 5 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

December 6 – Troubadour – West Hollywood CA

December 14 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

December 15 – The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

December 17 – Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

December 18 – St Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

