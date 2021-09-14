Band in the USA: Indigo De Souza adds new North American dates

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

We’re quite smitten with Indigo De Souza’s new album Any Shape You Take, especially its glistening single “Hold U.” Now the North Carolina artist has announced an expansion of her already near-sold out North American tour, which kicks off this weekend, adding new dates in November and January. Among those new shows are appearances in Brooklyn (January 24 at Music Hall of Williamsburg); Boston (January 27 at Royale); Philadelphia (January 30 at Union Transfer), and elsewhere.

Check out the full run of shows below. And take note, the new dates, including the above, go on sale this Friday, (September 17) at 10 a.m. local time.

With Any Shape You Take, released last month on Saddle Creek, De Souza has positioned herself as an artist on a quick path to fame. “I wanted this album to give a feeling of shifting with and embracing change,” she says. “These songs came from a turbulent time when I was coming to self-love through many existential crises and shifts in perspective.”

Get into it below.

Indigo De Souza 2021-2022 Live Dates:

September 19 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

September 20 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

September 21 – Songbyrd – Washington DC – SOLD OUT

September 22 – PhilaMOCA – Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT

September 24 – Elsewhere Zone 1 – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD OUT

September 25 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD OUT

September 26 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA SOLD OUT

September 28 – Big Room Bar – Columbus, OH

September 29 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

September 30 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

October 01 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

October 02 – Slowdown JR – Omaha, NE

October 04 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

October 08 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

October 09 – Vera – Seattle, WA

October 11 – Bottom of the Hill – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

October 13 – Voodoo – San Diego, CA

October 14 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

October 15 – The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

October 16 – Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

October 20 – Ruins – Dallas, TX

October 22 – Mohawk (Indoors) – Austin, TX

October 23 – Mohawk (Indoors) – Austin, TX – SOLD OUT

October 24 – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) – Houston, TX

November 14 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

November 15 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

November 16 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

November 17 – New Brookland Tavern – West Columbia, SC

November 18 – Amos – Charlotte, NC

January 21 – Richmond Music Hall – Richmond, VA

January 22 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

January 24 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

January 27 – Royale – Boston, MA

January 30 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA



September 21 to 26 with Horse Jumper of Love

September 28 with The Ophelias

September 29 to October 1 with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

October 2 to 24 with The Slaps

September 19, September 20, and November 16 with Truth Club

November 15 with Ex Gold