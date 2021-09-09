This Show Is Tonight: Korine play Brighton Music Hall in Allston

Last Saturday, Korine’s masterful sophomore album The Night We Raise turned a year old, furthering the Philadelphia duo’s melancholic brand of goth-pop and cementing their cult-like status across electronic music’s alternative underground. But releasing — and circulating — an album during a global pandemic is no small accomplishment, and Trey Frey and Morgy Ramone are finally able to show it off in our town tonight when they play Brighton Music Hall in Allston with Small Black.

We were hyped on the tour when it was announced back in May, and we’re even more excited for it tonight; two tracks off The Night We Raise landed on our Best of 2020 list (“Fate” and “Cast”), and we hold their 2018 debut album New Arrangements as one of the greatest synth-pop records of the 21st century.

There’s pure magic in the enchanting music of Korine — our love is well documented — and under normal circumstances, we would have heard these new songs a lot closer to the LP’s release date. With uncertainty over the pandemic rising up once again, we’re treated to what should be a memorable performance in the eye of the Covid storm.

Get into The Night We Raise below